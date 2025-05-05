Trump's World Liberty Financial Group Raking In Billions-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 5 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, so many wacky things are happening it’s hard to know where to look first. A contest of sorts has played out across Europe, the United States and the Middle East in recent days as President Trump’s two older sons have pursued a blitz of family moneymaking ventures capitalizing on their father’s name and power, each seemingly trying to outdo the other. It is a rush to cash in that involves billions of dollars with few precedents in American history. A luxury hotel in Dubai. A second high-end residential tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Two cryptocurrency ventures based in the United States. A new golf course and villa complex in Qatar. And a new private club in Washington DC called Executive Branch that costs $500,000 a year just to be a member. The ‘money train’ has roared into town, but so far, there’s no seats available on it for the average American citizen like me and you. President Donald Trump promised us prosperity, saying he would bring in a ‘golden age’ of America. But so far, the only people that seem to be prospering are the Trump inner circle crypto warriors and the high rollers in Abu Dhabi. On this episode, we show you what’s going on over at World Liberty Financial and why you should be just a little concerned.



