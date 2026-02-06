Economic Warfare and Destabilization Tactics, an interview with Patrick Henningsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Patrick Henningsen exposes how economic warfare, propaganda, and financial destabilization are used to justify foreign intervention and regime change. He highlights hypocrisy, manufactured consent, and long-term human costs across nations like Iran, Syria, and Venezuela.
Watch the full interview to uncover the deeper truth.
#EconomicWarfare #Geopolitics #MediaPropaganda #ForeignPolicy #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport