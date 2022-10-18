Zelensky 'Shocked' at Israel's lack of support. Duh!

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Here we see Zelensky with all these NAZIs and he has the Hutzpa to ask Israel to chose sides. He's asking Israel for the 'Iron Dome, and for military support.
All Israel has provided so far is humanitarian support.
This is just too funny. You just can make this stuff up.
In the end Israel names Zelensky Jew of the year.
That's just too funny. LOL