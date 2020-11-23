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Isaiah Washington: My career as a Trump supporter
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17 views • November 23, 2020
Actor Isaiah Washington opens up about his latest on-screen project, and the social and political dynamics he has felt while being a conservative-minded supporter of President Trump in recent years. - via Saturday Report, Saturdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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