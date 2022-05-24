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THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ADMITS THAT NOBODY WANTS THEIR TOXIC VACCINES
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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204 views • May 24, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qxcASuAceUEL/
https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/CIpa4qL
https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/108358336000473177
https://ugetube.com/watch/DmWoU8FdkyyPcC5 Moderna's CEO at the World Economic Forum says, "it's sad to say, I'm in the process of throwing 30 million doses in the garbage, because nobody wants them. We have a big demand problem." PS: By publicly stating this, they are in fact indirectly admitting that the percentage of vaccinated people, is far less than official corrupt government numbers, and all is really psychological warfare against the people, to make them feel like they are alone, and in the minority not to be vaccinated, when in fact they are the majority, who are aware to the danger of those experimental vaccines, that already injured and killed many, just to enrich the false pandemic profiteering pharmaceutical criminal cabal.
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bigpharmapandemicmodernacovidvaccinespoiler alertworldeconomicforumpandemicprofiteering
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