Chinese Dictator Comes to America; FBI Director Told “Your Day Is Coming”

San Francisco rolled out the red carpet yesterday for Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, who came to America to attend the APEC meeting of Pacific nations and meet with Joe Biden. Biden and Xi reportedly discussed issues ranging from America’s fentanyl crisis — which is supported by the Chinese government — to growing military confrontations around Taiwan and in the South China Sea. The New American’s Steve Bonta breaks down the likely reason the United States works hard to keep relations with China on friendly terms.

