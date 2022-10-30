Vertrauen im Herzen (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Hier ist eine originale Videoauskopplung aus dem Video-Outro von "Warum das heliozentrische Modell Nonsens ist".
Es wurde die originale Musik aus Qualitätsgründen NEU eingespielt.
Wir führen das Werk von Andreas weiter.
Für ihn.
Für Deutschland.
Für Europa.
Für die Welt.
Wenn euch die Videos gefallen, auch die auf unseren Mirrors, ladet sie runter, sichert sie, leitet sie weiter und ladet sie wieder hoch.
Darüber würde sich Andreas bestimmt freuen und wir freuen uns ebenso.
Vielen Dank und bis bald!
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Komplettes Video:
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Heliozentrischer-Nonsens2022:1
Musiklink:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1bc6kAJJFM
Where My Heart Will Take Me (Theme From "Enterprise" - Russell Watson)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.