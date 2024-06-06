Buried in Steel: Military Production & NATO’s Proxy War in Ukraine

▪️Western sources claim Russia is using up to 3,000 glide bombs per month;



▪️Western sources also claim Russia is producing up to 4.5 million rounds per year, more than the collective West will be producing once production expansion targets are achieved in 2-3 years;



▪️Because both munitions have proven decisive and the collective West is incapable of matching Russian production, it is clear that in this war of attrition Russia has the decisive advantage;



▪️It should be remembered that according to US policy papers, the goal was never for Ukraine to "win," but simply incur a steep enough cost on Russia to perhaps precipitate a Soviet Union-style collapse, though such a prospect seems more and more remote;

