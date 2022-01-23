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IT'S A RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH 'RACE' IS IMMUNE? (06:10)
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339 views • January 23, 2022
SGT Report: https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/01/sgtreport-vaccine-bio-weapons-target-every-race-except-the-ashkenazi-jews-dr-lee-merritt-exposes-the-genetic-proof-3253786.html
Original Post:SGTreport: Vaccine Bio-Weapons Target Every Race Except the Ashkenazi Jews. Dr. Lee Merritt Exposes the Genetic Proof
Saturday, January 22, 2022 3:47
IT’S A RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH ‘RACE’ IS IMMUNE?
The Corporate Propaganda Antidote Published January 22, 2022
In a recent roundtable discussion about the mRNA gene therapy bioweapon, Dr. Lee Merritt dropped some knowledge, data and a startling truth. Here’s the link to the entire statement from Dr. Lee Merritt:
https://thephaser.com/2022/01/vax-mass-sterilization-prgram-tried-on-mice-fiorst-now-on-humanity/
Original Post:SGTreport: Vaccine Bio-Weapons Target Every Race Except the Ashkenazi Jews. Dr. Lee Merritt Exposes the Genetic Proof
Saturday, January 22, 2022 3:47
IT’S A RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH ‘RACE’ IS IMMUNE?
The Corporate Propaganda Antidote Published January 22, 2022
In a recent roundtable discussion about the mRNA gene therapy bioweapon, Dr. Lee Merritt dropped some knowledge, data and a startling truth. Here’s the link to the entire statement from Dr. Lee Merritt:
https://thephaser.com/2022/01/vax-mass-sterilization-prgram-tried-on-mice-fiorst-now-on-humanity/
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