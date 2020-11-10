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Why Balancing Your Nervous System Prevents (& Reverses!) Cancer | Dr. Terry Harmon at TTAC LIVE '19
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595 views • November 10, 2020
Did you now that balancing your autonomic nervous system can help treat and even REVERSE cancer? In this clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Terry Harmon explains how a healthy nervous system leads to whole-body health. Be sure to watch the whole video to learn how your spiritual health - balance within your soul - is the key if you want to kick cancer to the curb.
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About Dr. Terry Harmon
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Dr. Terry Harmon’s life was first impacted by chiropractic as an infant. After several trips to multiple doctors for colic and severe illness, his parents sought out Dr. Ross as a last resort. After his first adjustment, Dr. Harmon was able to eat, sleep, and have bowel movements! From this passion, Dr. Terry received his doctorate from Palmer College and has gone on to serve as a member of the United States Wellness Advisory Council and Peak Performance team for the USA as well as an internationally viewed speaker at The Truth About Cancer LIVE!
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
---------------------------------------
About Dr. Terry Harmon
---------------------------------------
Dr. Terry Harmon’s life was first impacted by chiropractic as an infant. After several trips to multiple doctors for colic and severe illness, his parents sought out Dr. Ross as a last resort. After his first adjustment, Dr. Harmon was able to eat, sleep, and have bowel movements! From this passion, Dr. Terry received his doctorate from Palmer College and has gone on to serve as a member of the United States Wellness Advisory Council and Peak Performance team for the USA as well as an internationally viewed speaker at The Truth About Cancer LIVE!
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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