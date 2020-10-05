How To Swing Trade Forex Set And Forget Style [+ Hydra.Global Order Queue Update!]

Swing trading Forex set and forget style, using nothing but supply and demand analysis to determine the trade setups, is my bread and butter. Today I go over exactly how to do this, with a recent example from the Hydra.Global order queue.



Tune in!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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