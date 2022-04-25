Dr Jennifer Daniels - Taking Your Health Into Your Own Hands - Self Healing without Doctors on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.25.17)

Show Highlights:

-Panama doctors can get thrown in jail for malpractice, which provides patients some protection from standard of care medicine.

-What pathogens does turpentine kill? Can bartonella henselae (cat scratch fever) or Lyme bartonella be targeted?

-What do antibiotics kill? You, your own tissues and cells. Then candida comes in to clean up the dead cells.

-Listener had a brain event, a 4 mm aneurysm. Coil was placed, she now has low bp, dissected artery, no energy, and they want to place another coil. Time to tell the docs no?

-Patient has a urine pH is 7.25, saliva 7.5, salts 11.92, overweight. Urine pH should be 5-6, saliva 5-6, so she’s too alkaline and headed for kidney failure. Alkalize or Die is a myth.

-Foods that are acidic: dried fruits, rice cakes, rice milk, processed soy.

-Listener is getting brown, warty freckles. Growths are from the dairy. Apply castor oil daily.

-Listener with joint pain. Needs hydration, elimination, cleansing. Blood is filled with impurities. Has inadequate nutrition.

-Question about systemic melanoma. Any skin melanoma is systemic, circulating through the body, and is not localized.

-Removing moles with 25% acetic acid.

-Chris has diabetes – HbA1c is 7, on metformin. If below 8 and you’re taking medications, chance of death increases 30%. If not taking meds, 6.5 is good. Keep blood glucose below 130.

-How about drinking kombucha? Is a probiotic. Works well with people with long use of antibiotics. Take a sip at a time and only continue drinking if you feel better after each sip. Can drink too much.

-Father had a heart attack and has atrial fibrillation. Given Xaralto, has internal bleeding. Quit smoking. Adjust diet, take basic supplements listed in Candida Cleaner report.

-Source for small willow flower. Maria Treben, www.swedishbitters.com. Restores hair color from gray, restores kidney and prostate.

-How to treat measles? Measles is not a health threat. No one under 30 in the US has died from measles. Only people who die from chickenpox have been treated by doctors.

-Meningitis – treat initial symptoms with castor oil or castor oil and turpentine to get bowels moving.

-Don’t want an unvaccinated kid around vaccinated kids. Vaccinated kids shed.

-Facial exercises are a waste of time.

-Uterine fibroids that have calcified. Give up dairy and external estrogen, eat minimal meats, do enemas, no calcium supplements.

-Supplemental calcium does not create stronger bones. Take mineral supplements and collagen. Eat animal skin or feet to provide.

-For Type 1 diabetes, search on diabetes and dairy, antibiotics, and zinc, in turn.

-Cystic acne – diet and constipation. No dairy. No antibiotics. Poop and drink a lot.

-Treat heart arrythmias with turpentine? No. Use a cleansing vegan diet, no preservatives or additives. Caused by chemical poisoning or cigarette use.

-Epstein Barr doesn’t require treatment, is harmless. If not feeling well, problem is malnutrition.

Shingles – is a weakened immune system, especially amino acid imbalance, need lysine. Increase hydration and pooping.

-Listener with non-acid reflux? Is GERD renamed. Reflux has nothing to do with acid, don’t treat with a drug that stops acid.

-Is turpentine effective in treating aggressive cancers of any kind? Yes.

-Listener says he has knee pain from sciatic nerve problem. Sciatic starts in the back, runs down leg to foot. Does not cause knee pain. Health can be subtraction or addition problems. Listener has added, may need to subtract – e.g. dairy, flour. Meanwhile, apply turpentine to knee.

-Multiple uses for castor oil.

-Swollen lymph nodes behind knee with no pain. Cleanse, all organic, enemas. Castor oil head to toe.

-Blood vessels – if clogged, apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper will open arteries. If leaking, take gelatin.

-Pain in shoulder after prednisone shots in knee – take Vitality Capsules and apply turpentine topically. Prednisone has impaired the body’s ability to clear out impurities.

-Peptic ulcer – would turpentine help if h. pylori? Yes, take internally with sugar. All ulcers are parasites. H. pylori is a contaminant of tap water.

-How do you know if you have Lyme Disease and how to cure it? Listen to her Lyme Disease shows: Lyme Disease - Plaque or Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/223f9f40-391a-4cc7-bad4-f78ca59f7580

Lyme Disease, Plague Or Hoax BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/a2bf6727-b620-43cc-b65f-6ef9ed9ebf96

Lyme Disease is made up, test is for antibodies, not for the organism, 35% error rate. Same thing with HIV. Actual problem is malnutrition, constipation, vaccine effects. People that get tested are homosexuals, prisoners. People labeled undesirable to be wiped out with HIV drugs. Standard of care is to not test white, suburban housewives.

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-can-heal-taking-health-hands-april-25-2017/