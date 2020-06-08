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Peter Hitchens: "The Lockdown is a Catastrophe" (MIRRORED)
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59 views • June 08, 2020
Peter Hitchens: "The Lockdown is a Catastrophe" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Triggernometry at:-
https://youtu.be/jERxPhrY_18

Peter Hitchens is a journalist, broadcaster and author of The Phoney Victory: The World War II Illusion.

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Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@failinghuman) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
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deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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