They are going to escalate violence globally; they want conditions dire so people will accept CBDC

“They are going to escalate the violence, globally…," says David Rogers Webb, author of “The Great Taking”, on “Reinvent Money” on 13 Feb 2024. “Central Banks [like the Federal Reserve] have ALWAYS been involved with warfare and totalitarianism. “The people behind this [the Central Banks like the Federal Reserve] are engaged in a full spectrum hybrid war plan… “They’ve planned a long time for this… “They will increasingly move toward hurting a lot of people… “This is so apparent and irrefutable, the deliberate plan behind this taking of ALL the securities… it will injure EVERYONE… “[They want to create] such dire conditions that people have NO alternatives… so they will be forced to accept the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)…”
The full 59-minute interview is posted here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GHXe0PbNG4
and here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWbfMn23W0X1/
The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/
His book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:
https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
