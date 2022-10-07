Aussie Doctor Confirms New Discovery of Nanotech & MICROTECH, New Legislation to Silence ALL Doctors

Australian Dr. David Nixon reveals his findings of nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 "vaccines", as well as microtech, which is larger than previous nanotechnology findings inside the vials. He also discusses how protecting the vials inside a faraday cage (earthed metal screen surrounding a piece of equipment to exclude electrostatic and electromagnetic influences) stopped the structures from forming.





Dr. Mark Hobart discusses the new Legislation (Health Practitioner Regulation National Law and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022) being decided on next week in Parliament, which he says will turn all Australian doctors into "agents of the government", completely removing the ability for scientific debate and the ability for doctors to adequately treat their patients in future. You can view the Legislation here:

https://documents.parliament.qld.gov.au/bills/2022/3093/Health-Practitioner-Regulation-National-Law-and-Other-Legislation-Amendment-Bill-2022-6e2a.pdf

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





