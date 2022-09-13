Lindell Has Bombshell Vote Fraud Evidence, Waiting on Court to Release: Santilli

MyPillow CEO and election-integrity advocate Mike Lindell has acquired an ownership interest in powerful software that, after being licensed to various federal agencies, eventually obtained proof of massive voter fraud in 2020, according national radio and TV host Pete Santilli in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. That software was developed by Dennis Montgomery, a name that Lindell never mentioned until much later. Only a handful of people knew the news would be dropped at Lindell's Moment of Truth Summit, and a court order involving "state secrets" still protects all of the details from public disclosure, but the process is now in motion. In fact, there is evidence of voter fraud--including some offered by a programmer who was hired by Republicans to rig elections--that is widespread and systemic. More info is expected soon.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com