© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinating the World: Mass Production to Last-Mile Delivery Part 1 | DAVOS AGENDA 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • May 31, 2021
Original Video posted on February 10 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/ZlDTPKe7Nm0
With vaccine developers estimating that they can make sufficient doses for more than one-third of the world’s population by the end of 2021, the "biggest logistical challenge the world has ever seen" of shipping, storing, freezing, communicating and vaccinating is about to begin.
What policies, practices and partnerships are needed to manufacture and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 8 billion people?
Speakers: Margi Van Gogh, Julianna Tatelbaum, Christoph Wolff, Seth F. Berkley, Dorothea von Boxberg, John Nkengasong, Frank Appel, Abdulla Bin Touq, Jason Kelly, Peter Maurer
The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.
World Economic Forum Website http://www.weforum.org/
Jesus is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
With vaccine developers estimating that they can make sufficient doses for more than one-third of the world’s population by the end of 2021, the "biggest logistical challenge the world has ever seen" of shipping, storing, freezing, communicating and vaccinating is about to begin.
What policies, practices and partnerships are needed to manufacture and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 8 billion people?
Speakers: Margi Van Gogh, Julianna Tatelbaum, Christoph Wolff, Seth F. Berkley, Dorothea von Boxberg, John Nkengasong, Frank Appel, Abdulla Bin Touq, Jason Kelly, Peter Maurer
The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.
World Economic Forum Website http://www.weforum.org/
Jesus is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.