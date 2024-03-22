G. Edward Griffin: Collectivism vs. Individualism, Pearl Harbor, False Flags, and the COVID Shot

(Mar 21, 2024) Fantastic interview of New World Order expert G. Edward Griffin by Maria Zeee. He explains in detail the poisonous political ideology of collectivism in America. The Full interview is linked below.
Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Red Pill University: https://redpilluniversity.org/
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v4kr9i6-g.-edward-griffin-one-world-government-exposed-what-now.html
