The Jewish Talmud on Christ (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys / GMNo!





The Jewish Talmud claims that Christians are Gentiles or half human and that Christ is boiling in human excrement.





Yet, the likes of John Hagee and other Christian televangelists uplift the Jews as God’s chosen people. Strange. In that case, Mr. Hagee, why are you still a Christian when the Talmud says that Christ, your Savior, is boiling in human excrement?