Why Friendships Tend to Fade...

Sunday Morning Live Donors Show 7 September 2025





In this introspective episode, philosopher Stefan Molyneux explores the evolution of relationships as we age, encouraging callers to share their experiences. Reflecting on his own past connections and the impact of technology, he highlights the irony of feeling isolated despite digital connectivity. Ultimately, Stefan emphasizes the importance of authentic communication and the effort needed to maintain meaningful bonds in a complex world.





FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025