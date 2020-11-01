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WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 28, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2567215637
It’s clear that Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has perhaps unintentionally acknowledged that Twitter’s unofficial moderating system is based simply on whoever shows the most outrage. In response to questioning from Sen. Rick Scott, Dorsey replied: “We don’t have a general policy around misleading information and misinformation… We rely upon people calling that speech out.” EP 2171-6PM BIG TECH TESTIMONY: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Admits “The Mob” (Paid Trolls) Determines What Is Misinformation – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2JcslU1
Special Guest: Ryan Hartwig - Another report demonstrating rampant censorship of conservative content by Facebook content moderators and an interview with the latest insider who experienced it firsthand was released today, by the non-profit media company, Project Veritas. Ryan Hartwig was employed by Cognizant the same third-party company reported earlier this week to have contracted with Facebook to conduct content moderation. Hartwig wore a hidden camera to document reviewing of content and office interactions. In an interview with Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe, Hartwig said although he signed a confidentiality agreement, he could no longer ignore the suppression of Facebook content supporting President Donald Trump, Republican causes or the conservative agenda.
https://ryanhartwig.org/
Twitter: @realryanhartwig
Instagram @therealryanhartwig
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