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The Tartarian Empire: Psychic Insights into the Wars of the Future that are fought in the Past
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583 views • May 22, 2022
Sources: Quantum Businessman "QB SoR ACT 4: TIME TRAVELING BABIES - Mandela Effects, Tartarians, Topsy the Elephant & Time Cops" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpV18GrQT34
Quantum Businessman "QB SoR ACT 6 - HISTORY- Scene 1: NAPOLEON DYNAMITE - Part 2 - Birthday Portals, Tartarians & secrets" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze8NrPEPoiQ
Quantum Businessman "Shocking Mandela Effects! Ep 3 -Part 2 Negative Timeline Insertions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UV3i0yMeaw
Focus sessions, Lynn "Great Land of Tartary (Tartarian Empire)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SnYEuuM2MY
Focus sessions, Lynn "Tartarian Society" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZX9qt7sZtU
Could there be a common thread between the Tartarian conspiracy theory and the alternate-reality interpretation of the Mandela Effect (also perhaps covered up by conspiracy)? Both imply that reality is brittle enough for the world to systematically change without going through any tedious process of cause and effect or stressful transitional historical events. It’s the possibility of apocalyptic change, but with the apocalypse itself (mud floods?) merely optional. In SF this has often been the either feared or desired result of changing the past through time travel, and now Hollywood is sending in a new spate of “multiverse” stories (different mechanism, same effective result). It’s also inherent in “the universe is a simulation” concepts, because in principle the operators of the simulator could make arbitrary changes whenever they wanted to (in most versions, without us even knowing it had happened). This could express both fear of the world falling apart (“for no reason,” aka “not my fault”) and the hopeful fantasy of the world getting better with no effort, parallel to the apocalypse/Star Trek dichotomy you’ve often pointed out.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Quantum Businessman "QB SoR ACT 6 - HISTORY- Scene 1: NAPOLEON DYNAMITE - Part 2 - Birthday Portals, Tartarians & secrets" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze8NrPEPoiQ
Quantum Businessman "Shocking Mandela Effects! Ep 3 -Part 2 Negative Timeline Insertions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UV3i0yMeaw
Focus sessions, Lynn "Great Land of Tartary (Tartarian Empire)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SnYEuuM2MY
Focus sessions, Lynn "Tartarian Society" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZX9qt7sZtU
Could there be a common thread between the Tartarian conspiracy theory and the alternate-reality interpretation of the Mandela Effect (also perhaps covered up by conspiracy)? Both imply that reality is brittle enough for the world to systematically change without going through any tedious process of cause and effect or stressful transitional historical events. It’s the possibility of apocalyptic change, but with the apocalypse itself (mud floods?) merely optional. In SF this has often been the either feared or desired result of changing the past through time travel, and now Hollywood is sending in a new spate of “multiverse” stories (different mechanism, same effective result). It’s also inherent in “the universe is a simulation” concepts, because in principle the operators of the simulator could make arbitrary changes whenever they wanted to (in most versions, without us even knowing it had happened). This could express both fear of the world falling apart (“for no reason,” aka “not my fault”) and the hopeful fantasy of the world getting better with no effort, parallel to the apocalypse/Star Trek dichotomy you’ve often pointed out.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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