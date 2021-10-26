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Trump Media & Technology Group Announces Antidote to Big Tech -- 'TRUMP Social'
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287 views • October 26, 2021
This clip was ripped from Season 8: Episode 1 w/ Jo Bradley. If you would like to see the entire episode -- follow this URL...

https://rumble.com/vnqsn1-souled-out-s-8-ep-1.html?mref=4b6yz&;mc=aqygp

http://linktr.ee/souledout

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