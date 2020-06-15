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Why Everyone's Leaving YouTube By Eric Dubay
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368 views • June 15, 2020
PLEASE USE THE LINK BELOW TO WATCH THE VID ON ERIC DUBAY'S CHANNEL. More links further below.
Why Everyone's Leaving YouTube. https://lbry.com/
Eric Dubay's video:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQuE0wfjzf0
It would seem as though everone, not just truthers, everyone is moving elsewhere away from Youtube and onto another platform for any kind of video content creating and video sharing purposes. LRBY, found at; https://lbry.com/ Thier motto says.. ''It's time to take back control from YouTube and Amazon'' So I'm all for that...
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Why Everyone's Leaving YouTube. https://lbry.com/
Eric Dubay's video:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQuE0wfjzf0
It would seem as though everone, not just truthers, everyone is moving elsewhere away from Youtube and onto another platform for any kind of video content creating and video sharing purposes. LRBY, found at; https://lbry.com/ Thier motto says.. ''It's time to take back control from YouTube and Amazon'' So I'm all for that...
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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