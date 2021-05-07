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HERE IS SOME VARES DATA FOR THOSE WHO HAVE DIED FROM THE COVID JAB AND WERE UNDER THE AGE OF 18
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24 views • May 07, 2021
Genocide. Murder. Torture. All for money and control. They all need to hang.
15 yrs--Heart failure
16 yrs--Repeated cardiac arrest
17 yrs--DOA at hospital
The list goes on. They are killing our children. Stupid parents are helping them.
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
Another story and side effect to be aware of is "shedding" or transmission to others if you have been vaccinated: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
15 yrs--Heart failure
16 yrs--Repeated cardiac arrest
17 yrs--DOA at hospital
The list goes on. They are killing our children. Stupid parents are helping them.
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
Another story and side effect to be aware of is "shedding" or transmission to others if you have been vaccinated: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
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