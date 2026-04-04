Jesus Hope Rally, Melbourne, 4 April 2026

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The Potter's House Christian Fellowship Church came together as a large and powerful faith family in the Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne City, and presented Christ's Passion. They do this every year near the end of Holy Week. This powerful reminder makes clear how Jesus death on the cross redeemed us from sin that leads us into eternal death. For "those who receive Him and believe in His name, He gave power to become Children of God." (John 1:12). And it truly is a living honour to be a Child of God.