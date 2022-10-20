00:23 Inflation at 10.1%
04:14 Liz Truss hits the ground running: U-turns
09:00 Liz Truss grilled in BBC interview
20:03 UK Column looks in detail at Hunt's Economic Advisory Council
23:05 BlackRock advertises itself
26:01 UK Health Security Agency — Diversity and Inclusion Advisor
26:56 Health Protection Report
29:37 All-cause mortality: ONS statistics
31:34 What has caused 330,000 excess deaths — was it austerity?
33:51 National Security Bill
38:00 Report on UK use of covert powers
40:50 Dr Henrietta Hughes in conversation with Rachel Power
41:36 NHS data-driven war rooms
44:05 Covid-19 swarm, 'twindemic', triple threat
46:44 HART Group
49:08 All-Party Parliamentary Group considering vaccine injuries on 20 September
51:50 War update
56:34 Western media believing its own propaganda
59:44 UK Embassy Bucharest and Irish Government — Support LGBTQ+ in Romania
1:02:50 Thames Water making smart meters compulsory
1:04:24 LNG tankers queuing up in Europe
1:06:53 Cost-of-living protests in Berlin
1:08:38 And Finally: Memes
Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-october-2022
Join the community: https://community.ukcolumn.org/
Clips to share to help spread the truth:
Rumble (https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts) | Gab (https://gab.com/UKColumnExtracts) | Odysee (https://odysee.com/@UKColumnExtracts:2) | Telegram (https://t.me/UKColumnExtracts) | BitChute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ukcolumnextracts/)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.