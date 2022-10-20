Create New Account
UK Column News - 19th October 2022
UKColumnExtracts
00:23 Inflation at 10.1%

04:14 Liz Truss hits the ground running: U-turns

09:00 Liz Truss grilled in BBC interview

20:03 UK Column looks in detail at Hunt's Economic Advisory Council

23:05 BlackRock advertises itself

26:01 UK Health Security Agency — Diversity and Inclusion Advisor

26:56 Health Protection Report

29:37 All-cause mortality: ONS statistics

31:34 What has caused 330,000 excess deaths — was it austerity?

33:51 National Security Bill

38:00 Report on UK use of covert powers

40:50 Dr Henrietta Hughes in conversation with Rachel Power

41:36 NHS data-driven war rooms

44:05 Covid-19 swarm, 'twindemic', triple threat

46:44 HART Group

49:08 All-Party Parliamentary Group considering vaccine injuries on 20 September

51:50 War update

56:34 Western media believing its own propaganda

59:44 UK Embassy Bucharest and Irish Government — Support LGBTQ+ in Romania

1:02:50 Thames Water making smart meters compulsory

1:04:24 LNG tankers queuing up in Europe

1:06:53 Cost-of-living protests in Berlin

1:08:38 And Finally: Memes


Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-october-2022


Join the community: https://community.ukcolumn.org/

Clips to share to help spread the truth:

Rumble (https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts) | Gab (https://gab.com/UKColumnExtracts) | Odysee (https://odysee.com/@UKColumnExtracts:2) | Telegram (https://t.me/UKColumnExtracts) | BitChute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ukcolumnextracts/)

inflationuk columnblackrockonsukhsahart group

