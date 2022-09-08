================(world orders review)

================

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE & EMF Poisoning)

HUMAN BEINGS are in DANGER of EXTINCTION !

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/ [SHARE]

================

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

La Quinta Columna @ https://www.laquintacolumna.net

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

================

The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO

===============

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/





Prof. Pablo Campra, PhD in Chemical Sciences, and Degree in Biological Sciences, identified and evidenced the existence of graphene in Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen vaccines.





Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ





Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf





Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf





(Corona2inspect) NANO GRAPHENE NETWORKS https://corona2inspect.net/

================

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT

(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/





(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'

[SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/





COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G

(Dr. Pablo Campra / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/





Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA

(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/





TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/





MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/





NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'

La Quinta Columna [Special Report]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/





GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX

https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/





"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/





PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/





#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/

================





