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Del Bigtree-Former GAVI Pro vaccine doctor describes how Covid vaccines are going to cause massive deaths!!!
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228 views • April 29, 2021
The big tree explains this video from former Gabbi virologist and definite pro vaccine doctor describing how the Covid vaccines will cause your system to only fight Covid and when you get exposed to anything else you’ll die. This is exactly the phenomenon they saw in the animal testing when they tried to create these things before, so this time they just skipped the animal testing. Anybody who’s even thinking of taking this thing should understand this problem and not only that they are actually putting the vaccine and other people it’s now showing to be contagious to other people.
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