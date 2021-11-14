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Not much longer; Hell will rather freeze as if the devil tells the truth, Prophecy
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479 views • November 14, 2021
Prophetic word, received November the 14th around 4:44 in the morning
It started withe a similar first sentence as like the answer to the prophecy the day before
It will not continue much longer with the wicked.
Tissues of unborn are still in the vaccines, even though it is not labeled.
Who will believe their lies?
Yeshua is the only trustworthy medicine that does not lead into addiction.
Scripture:
John 8:44
Joel 2:28/ Acts 2:17
Mt 9:37-38/ Luke 10:2
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-14-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-14-not-much-longer-no-truth/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It started withe a similar first sentence as like the answer to the prophecy the day before
It will not continue much longer with the wicked.
Tissues of unborn are still in the vaccines, even though it is not labeled.
Who will believe their lies?
Yeshua is the only trustworthy medicine that does not lead into addiction.
Scripture:
John 8:44
Joel 2:28/ Acts 2:17
Mt 9:37-38/ Luke 10:2
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-14-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-14-not-much-longer-no-truth/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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