Jussie Smollett Is In Trouble... AGAIN! - Judge DEMANDS Data From Disgraced Star

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news regarding now disgraced actor Jussie Smollett as a judge has demanded Google data from the former 'Empire' actor.
In 2019, charges were mysteriously dropped against the star who had faked a crime against him allegedly after paying two brothers to make it appear as though he was attacked in the streets. It didn't take long for people to spot holes in his story.