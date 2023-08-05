Create New Account
500,000 Kids STARVED TO DEATH because the Sanctions in Iraq - END ALL FOOD & MEDICINE SANCTIONS NOW
End World Hunger News
500,000 Kids STARVED TO DEATH because the Sanctions in Iraq - END ALL FOOD & MEDICINE SANCTIONS NOW These are clips from the 1997 60 Minutes interview with Madeleine Albright Former United States Secretary of State. Watch as she says starving 500k kids to death is Worth it, truly insane. Breaks my heart that all this stuff was done in the name of my country. I cant imagine a single American who could support these types of actions. Comment your thoughts below

sanctionshumanitarian crisiseconomic sanctionshuman rightsfaminehumanitarian assistancefood shortagemalnutritionfood insecurityrelief effortsvulnerable populationshunger reliefextreme hungereconomic pressureaid restrictioninternational responseemergency aidhumanitarian organizationsinternational communityglobal cooperation

