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It's Johnny's Birthday - John Lennon's 81st Birthday (Tina Foster)
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92 views • October 09, 2021
Tina Foster's commentary on the anniversary of Beatle John Lennon's 81st Birthday.
Recorded Oct. 9, 2021
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements."
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded Oct. 9, 2021
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements."
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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