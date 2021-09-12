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COVID Vaccine Breakthrough Info by Dr. Peter McCullough
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224144 views • September 12, 2021
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Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH is the best source of vaccine information in the world. And this interview with me covers the most important issues: Vaccines do not protect against COVID and especially against Delta and other variants. Many hospitals have very sick COVID patients who have been fully vaccinated beforehand. Children need to get natural immunity. I believe there is good scientific justification for suggesting healthy children should have COVID parties to provide themselves the best chance of lifetime immunity to all the COVID-19 variants. Doctors and even entire nations like India that use proper early treatment such as advised by Dr. McCullough and Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko have very little problem with the Delta variant, which is now the main one in the U.S.
With over 13,000 reports to the CDC about death from the COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines now have the highest death rate of any vaccines in history. Indeed, the average total vaccine deaths reported each year to the CDC, before COVID-19, was a grand total of a little more than 100 a year. In other words, the COVID-19 vaccines have approximately 100 times more reports of death per year than the average reports for all other vaccines combined. In the past, individual vaccines have been taken off the market for as little as 12 to 50 reported deaths. COVID-19 vaccine deaths are catastrophic and, worst yet, reported deaths reflect only a small fraction of actual vaccine deaths in the community.
During the interview with Dr. McCullough, I occasionally fill in with information about how and why the global predators are stopping Western nations from using early treatments while pushing failed and extremely lethal vaccines.
There are few if any other interviews or sources where you can get such full and up-to-date vaccine coverage as in this presentation and discussion.
Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH is the best source of vaccine information in the world. And this interview with me covers the most important issues: Vaccines do not protect against COVID and especially against Delta and other variants. Many hospitals have very sick COVID patients who have been fully vaccinated beforehand. Children need to get natural immunity. I believe there is good scientific justification for suggesting healthy children should have COVID parties to provide themselves the best chance of lifetime immunity to all the COVID-19 variants. Doctors and even entire nations like India that use proper early treatment such as advised by Dr. McCullough and Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko have very little problem with the Delta variant, which is now the main one in the U.S.
With over 13,000 reports to the CDC about death from the COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines now have the highest death rate of any vaccines in history. Indeed, the average total vaccine deaths reported each year to the CDC, before COVID-19, was a grand total of a little more than 100 a year. In other words, the COVID-19 vaccines have approximately 100 times more reports of death per year than the average reports for all other vaccines combined. In the past, individual vaccines have been taken off the market for as little as 12 to 50 reported deaths. COVID-19 vaccine deaths are catastrophic and, worst yet, reported deaths reflect only a small fraction of actual vaccine deaths in the community.
During the interview with Dr. McCullough, I occasionally fill in with information about how and why the global predators are stopping Western nations from using early treatments while pushing failed and extremely lethal vaccines.
There are few if any other interviews or sources where you can get such full and up-to-date vaccine coverage as in this presentation and discussion.
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