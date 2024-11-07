VOTING MACHINE PASSWORDS ☭ RELEASED ON INTERNET❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For months Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was aware that passwords to access voting machines across the state had been published online, and yet she did nothing about it until local Republican Party officials went public with the information. Griswold, you may recall, was responsible for trying to get Donald Trump thrown off the ballot based on the 14th amendment and a claim that he had engaged in an insurrection.
Jimmy and his live Rumble Time panel of Rick Overton, Stef Zamorano, Kurt Metzger and Sam Tripoli discuss this aspect of the shadiness surrounding the 2024 election.
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
