Wow! Hawaii Plans to Hold Ukraine Independence Day Event to Raise Money for Ukraine After the Maui Fires - Unbelievable!

Wow!
Maui just burnt to the ground & these bastards are planning a “Ukraine Independence Day Event” on Aug 26, in Hawaii at Magic island to Raise Money & Awareness for Ukraine!
Are you shitting me?
If this doesn’t wake people the hell up, I don’t know what will!
These people are SICK!!!!
https://rumble.com/v39wfuz-hawaii-plans-to-hold-ukraine-independence-day-event-to-raise-money-for-ukra.html
