Wow! Hawaii Plans to Hold Ukraine Independence Day Event to Raise Money for Ukraine After the Maui Fires - Unbelievable!
Wow!
Maui just burnt to the ground & these bastards are planning a “Ukraine Independence Day Event” on Aug 26, in Hawaii at Magic island to Raise Money & Awareness for Ukraine!

Are you shitting me?

If this doesn’t wake people the hell up, I don’t know what will!

These people are SICK!!!!

