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Miles Guo: Don’t believe in the vaccine of Pfizer, whose shareholders are the same international and domestic thieves that invested in all the CCP-related companies.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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44 views • December 07, 2020
郭文贵先生：切勿相信辉瑞的疫苗，辉瑞背后的投资股东和所有与中共有关公司背后是同一国际和国内大盗；在伟大的美国法律体系下，我们唯真不破，不会让投资GTV的战友蒙受损失；13天的爆料让GTV和GNews的访问量达到历史最高点，爆料革命向美国人传播了真相并拯救了美国和大选
Miles Guo: Don’t believe in the vaccine of Pfizer, whose shareholders are the same international and domestic thieves that invested in all the CCP-related companies. Under the remarkable U.S. legal system, only truth prevails and we will not let our fellow fighters lose any money invested in GTV. During the 13-day revelation, the views of GTV and GNews reached historic heights. By letting the Americans know the truth, the Whistleblowers’ Movement helped save both America and the election

#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan

秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
https://forms.gle/wfiLGYNLSbZanFa59

👇欢迎大家订阅👇
【秘密翻译组 YouTube & GTV 频道】
👉youtube频道：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6K3...
👉GTV频道：https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo?id=5ed...
【秘密翻译组Twitter@G_Translators】
👉https://twitter.com/G_Translators
Keywords
warroombioweaponccpbiowarfarehongkongcovid19gnewsstevebannonccpvirusunrestrictedlimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfare
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