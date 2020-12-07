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Miles Guo: Don’t believe in the vaccine of Pfizer, whose shareholders are the same international and domestic thieves that invested in all the CCP-related companies. Under the remarkable U.S. legal system, only truth prevails and we will not let our fellow fighters lose any money invested in GTV. During the 13-day revelation, the views of GTV and GNews reached historic heights. By letting the Americans know the truth, the Whistleblowers’ Movement helped save both America and the election
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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