Expect to hear from me!

Blessed To Teach
Published 12 hours ago

Dec 11, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog. My Remnant. Come close to me and listen to the very specific language I am communicating to you with. Yes, each of you will hear specific instructions and not general directions if you truly seek my face. #HearfromGod #MyRemnant #SeekMyFace

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/oztleybjyv

Join Rick 6 Days a Week: https://mtr.cool/kzjyadrktt



