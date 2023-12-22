Expect to hear from me!

Dec 11, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog. My Remnant. Come close to me and listen to the very specific language I am communicating to you with. Yes, each of you will hear specific instructions and not general directions if you truly seek my face. #HearfromGod #MyRemnant #SeekMyFace
“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/oztleybjyv
Join Rick 6 Days a Week: https://mtr.cool/kzjyadrktt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.