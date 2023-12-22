Expect to hear from me!

Dec 11, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog. My Remnant. Come close to me and listen to the very specific language I am communicating to you with. Yes, each of you will hear specific instructions and not general directions if you truly seek my face. #HearfromGod #MyRemnant #SeekMyFace

