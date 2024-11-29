Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 29, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2433 - Mexican president says they are going to join together to close down the boarders for illegals. -Study reveals that there is a rise in inflammatory bowel disease in the youth, caused by what? -Diet and gut health is linked with what? -Importance of cutting out certain nightshade foods? -Is ultra processed foods linked to psoriasis? -Is generational Z the most lonely? -How many hours a day does Gen Z spend on social media? -Australia passes social media ban for children under 16 years old. Is it really a way for big brother to monitor everything? -Are popular food chains feeding kids ready made meals? -Is fear the easy way to control the population? -Is China heavily involved with fentanyl smuggling and supply? -How is the EV market going to work when Trump gets in office? -How are they controlling everything with stocks/markets?