Xi Jinping Led the Chief Party Leaders To Once Again Swear Allegiance to the CCP

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On June 18, in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CCP’s Central Committee, Chairman of the CCP China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the History Exhibition Hall of the CCP, focusing on the “Historical Exhibition of the CCP” under the theme of “do not forget the original intention and keep the mission in mind”, and led the chief party leaders to once again swear allegiance to the CCP.