Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3056a - Biden Lies About The Economy, Fed Tricked Into Saying Recession Likely
67 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3056a - April 27, 2023

Biden Lies About The Economy, Fed Tricked Into Saying Recession Likely

The patriots are now pushing back on the GND, the house is now introducing a bill to remove and agency. Corporations are now cutting jobs at an alarming rate, the economy is imploding. The GDP came in around 1.1, the third consecutive decline. The Fed was tricked into saying the quiet part out loud, the recession is likely.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Take Charge of Your Heart Healthy Lifestyle with Cardio Command!:

http://www.cardiox22.com

Click Above ^ To Save Up To 40% OFF !!!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket