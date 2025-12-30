© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o23duXLxON8
Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/@MDcustomRx
Methylene Blue: Dosing Expert Pharmacist - Dr. Newville
In this video Dr. Newville breaks down methylene blue dosing for a 1% solution, explaining how many milligrams are in each drop and how to calculate a daily dose based on body weight.
It covers practical dosing ranges, drop-count methods (20 vs 15 drops per mL), and real-world considerations like USP grade quality and titration for therapeutic benefit.
CONTACT INFO: MD Custom RX
☎️Ph # 262-373-1050
🕰️ Hours: 9:30am-6pm CST M-F
📧 Email: [email protected]