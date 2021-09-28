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Des objets étranges dans les injections de Pfizer et Moderna
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40 views • September 28, 2021
Conférence de presse allemande impliquant des médecins qui ont découvert des objets extrêmement étranges dans les plans de Pfizer et Moderna. L'un d'eux semble être un véritable sous-marin... ainsi que ce qui ressemble à une puce et d'autres objets plus difficiles à identifier.
Source vidéo : Quantumleap
https://rumble.com/vmzvn7-des-objets-tranges-dans-les-injections-de-pfizer-et-moderna..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Source vidéo : Quantumleap
https://rumble.com/vmzvn7-des-objets-tranges-dans-les-injections-de-pfizer-et-moderna..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
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