Unraveling the Top Stories

Did you hear President Trump's speech at CPAC? We'll review it for you!
Good news that the ERIC system is collapsing.. our voter roles could finally be cleaned up and trustworthy again!
What's going to replace ERIC? And will it be better?
Is the J6 narrative done? Did Tucker Carlson blow it up to the point it cannot be saved?
Now we know.. the COVID virus came from a lab leak.. so says main stream media.. but we knew that already..
We'll unravel these stories and more in this episode!
