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Intermittent Fasting: Hope or Hype?
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31 views • January 04, 2022
***Link to sources used in the video and transcript of video is below***
https://thediversidea.wordpress.com/2020/05/02/intermittent-fasting-hope-or-hype/
Do you struggle with low energy or mental fog? Do you find yourself stress eating or turning to food in a state of heightened emotions? Find out why your physical and mental health is not only impacted by what you eat, but how you eat in my video “Intermittent Fasting, Hope or Hype?” Learn why fasting is not only linked to weight-loss, but type II diabetes reversal, cancer prevention, and a longer lifespan. Also, learn strategies to help curb appetite in-between meals!
https://thediversidea.wordpress.com/2020/05/02/intermittent-fasting-hope-or-hype/
Do you struggle with low energy or mental fog? Do you find yourself stress eating or turning to food in a state of heightened emotions? Find out why your physical and mental health is not only impacted by what you eat, but how you eat in my video “Intermittent Fasting, Hope or Hype?” Learn why fasting is not only linked to weight-loss, but type II diabetes reversal, cancer prevention, and a longer lifespan. Also, learn strategies to help curb appetite in-between meals!
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