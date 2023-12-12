Create New Account
Charismatic "Christianity" Exposed - Must-See Video
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/charismatic-christianity-exposed/

To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email


https://vaticancatholic.com


0:00 Intro

6:37 Charismatic Origins

12:00 Todd Bentley

43:34 Mormonism And “Speaking In Tongues”

49:21 Rodney Howard-Browne

58:33 Kenneth Hagin

1:05:42 Hindu Kundalini Yoga's Similarity To Charismatic Activity

1:13:01 The Demonic Connection to the Charismatic Movement

1:23:53 Slain in the Spirit in Eastern “Religions”

1:29:22 Benny Hinn

1:41:18 Paula White

1:43:33 T.D. Jakes

1:48:57 Kenneth Copeland

1:58:20 Oral Roberts

2:00:23 Jesse Duplantis

2:07:00 The Unbiblical “Prosperity Gospel”

2:11:37 Creflo Dollar

2:14:13 Paul Crouch and TBN

2:15:53 These False Preachers Believe They’re “God”

2:21:38 Beware of False Ministers of Christ

2:22:52 The True Gift of Tongues

Keywords
biblejesuschristianityfaithpopecatholic churchsaintskenneth copelandpentecostalbenny hinncharismatics

