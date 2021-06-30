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The Church Speaks Out Against Medical Tyranny
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80 views • June 30, 2021
The Church Speaks Out Against Medical Tyranny
The gauntlet has been thrown down and the Church of Jesus Christ is not going quietly into the night. With the Captain of our Salvation leading us, King Jesus, we have declared biblical authority and ethics concerning medical mandates. Joining me, once again and for the first time on The Sons of Liberty afternoon show is Pastor of Cross & Crown Church Jason Garwood to talk about the new Warrenton Declaration that speaks to what the Bible says regarding the authority of the civil magistrate, the Church and the individual and how ultimately, the individual is the one to determine their healthcare for themselves and their families.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-church-speaks-out-against-medical-tyranny/
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The gauntlet has been thrown down and the Church of Jesus Christ is not going quietly into the night. With the Captain of our Salvation leading us, King Jesus, we have declared biblical authority and ethics concerning medical mandates. Joining me, once again and for the first time on The Sons of Liberty afternoon show is Pastor of Cross & Crown Church Jason Garwood to talk about the new Warrenton Declaration that speaks to what the Bible says regarding the authority of the civil magistrate, the Church and the individual and how ultimately, the individual is the one to determine their healthcare for themselves and their families.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-church-speaks-out-against-medical-tyranny/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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