Bill Gates and Silicon Valley Behind Push for ‘Farming Without Farmers, Food Without Farms’
“Human beings cannot have a relationship with nature, land and one another, it seems increasingly, without the intercedence of this corporate power,” comedian and political commentator Russell Brand told scholar and environmental activist Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., on the latest episode of his “Stay Free” podcast.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vandana-shiva-bill-gates-fake-food-farming-rb/

spoiler alertcorporate powerstay freevandana shiverfarming without farmersfood without farms

