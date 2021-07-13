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THEY SAY THE UNVACCINATED ARE VARIANT FACTORIES, MORE FEAR PORN FOR THE MASSES, NOTHING BUT B.S.
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201 views • July 13, 2021
I have no doubt the idiot sheeple who are incapable of thinking for themselves will rise up against us. Will this be the civil war? They won't unleash what they have coming until they start this war between the people. Throw in internet outages, food shortages and some 5G zombies. It should be an interesting fall and winter.
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