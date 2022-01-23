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WEF criminal conspiracy uncovered. 1/23/22
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843 views • January 23, 2022
Montage of global leaders and celebrities in league with Klaus Schwab and the WEF's criminal conspiracy to murder and enslave the great unwashed. What a bunch of dim witted dumb asses. They will fail and go down in history for what they are. We will be able to enter a new era after we are cleansed of these parasites; a real great reset into the era of the sovereign individual. We will also learn the real history of the world that has been hidden from us. Then it's to infinity and beyond
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